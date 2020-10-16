Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Silver (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Lodz
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Silver. This silver coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
3983 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

