10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Silver (Poland, German Occupation)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Silver. This silver coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (1)