10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Silver (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1943
- Mint Lodz
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Silver. This silver coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
3983 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
