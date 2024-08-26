Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1943

Lodz Ghetto coins

Obverse 20 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
Reverse 20 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
20 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
Average price 910 $
Sales
0 187
Obverse 10 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
Reverse 10 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
10 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto Aluminum
Average price 120 $
Sales
2 607
Obverse 10 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
Reverse 10 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
10 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto Magnesium
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 210
Obverse 10 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
Reverse 10 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
10 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto Silver
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 5 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
Reverse 5 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
5 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto Aluminum
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 206
Obverse 5 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
Reverse 5 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
5 Mark 1943 Litzmannstadt Ghetto Magnesium
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 199
