5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Magnesium (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: Magnesium
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Aluminum-magnesium
- Weight 1,03 g
- Diameter 22,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 800,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1943
- Mint Lodz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Magnesium. This aluminum-magnesium coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 180 AUD
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU55 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
