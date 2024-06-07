Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Magnesium (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Magnesium

Obverse 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" Magnesium - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" Magnesium - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum-magnesium
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Diameter 22,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 800,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Lodz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Magnesium. This aluminum-magnesium coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (4)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (29)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (16)
  • Grün (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Marciniak (34)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (15)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • WCN (21)
  • WDA - MiM (21)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 180 AUD
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU55 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of German Occupation Coins of Poland in 1943 All Polish coins Polish aluminum-magnesium coins Polish coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search