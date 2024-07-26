Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Aluminum (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Lodz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (607) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

