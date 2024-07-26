Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Aluminum (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: Aluminum
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1943
- Mint Lodz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (607) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
