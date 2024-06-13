Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Magnesium (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Magnesium

Obverse 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" Magnesium - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" Magnesium - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum-magnesium
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Lodz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Magnesium. This aluminum-magnesium coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

