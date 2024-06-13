Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Magnesium (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: Magnesium
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum-magnesium
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1943
- Mint Lodz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Magnesium. This aluminum-magnesium coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
