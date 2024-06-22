Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" (Poland, German Occupation)

Obverse 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 33,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 600

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Lodz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". This aluminum coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2417 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (16)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karbownik (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (22)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Niemczyk (27)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WCN (58)
  • WDA - MiM (10)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1162 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction CNG - November 29, 2023
Seller CNG
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of German Occupation Coins of Poland in 1943 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search