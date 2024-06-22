Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" (Poland, German Occupation)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 33,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 600
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1943
- Mint Lodz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". This aluminum coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2417 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1162 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
