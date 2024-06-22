20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" (Poland, German Occupation)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". This aluminum coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2417 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (32) AU (9) XF (59) VF (66) F (2) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (10) MS61 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (15) Service PCGS (30) ECC (1) NGC (1)

