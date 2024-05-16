Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Aluminum (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,57 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 800,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1943
  • Mint Lodz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • GGN (7)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (8)
  • Marciniak (27)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (30)
  • Numimarket (11)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rimon Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (13)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Status International (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WCN (38)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of German Occupation Coins of Poland in 1943 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search