5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Aluminum (Poland, German Occupation)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition UNC (73) AU (15) XF (72) VF (32) F (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (11) MS62 (12) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) XF45 (1) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (36) GCN (1) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSNET (6)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (4)

GGN (7)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (5)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (5)

Künker (8)

Marciniak (27)

Möller (1)

Niemczyk (30)

Numimarket (11)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (3)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rimon Auctions (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (13)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Status International (2)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WCN (38)

WDA - MiM (8)

Wójcicki (4)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)