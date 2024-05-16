Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Aluminum (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: Aluminum
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,57 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 800,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1943
- Mint Lodz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
