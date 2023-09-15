Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1938. Iron (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Iron

Obverse 50 Groszy 1938 Iron - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 50 Groszy 1938 Iron - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 32,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1938
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1938 . Iron. This iron coin from the times of German Occupation. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
4359 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

