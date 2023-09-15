Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1938. Iron (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: Iron
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 32,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1938
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1938 . Iron. This iron coin from the times of German Occupation. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Karbownik (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (6)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WDA - MiM (27)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
4359 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search