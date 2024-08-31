Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1938

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1938 Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1938 Jozef Pilsudski
10 Zlotych 1938 Jozef Pilsudski
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 586
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1938 Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1938 Jozef Pilsudski
5 Zlotych 1938 Jozef Pilsudski
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 566

Bronze coins

Obverse 5 Groszy 1938 WJ
Reverse 5 Groszy 1938 WJ
5 Groszy 1938 WJ
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 229
Obverse 2 Grosze 1938 WJ
Reverse 2 Grosze 1938 WJ
2 Grosze 1938 WJ
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 275
Obverse 1 Grosz 1938 WJ
Reverse 1 Grosz 1938 WJ
1 Grosz 1938 WJ
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 246

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1938 Pattern
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1938 Pattern
10 Zlotych 1938 Pattern Aluminum
Average price 6900 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 50 Groszy 1938 WJ Pattern
Reverse 50 Groszy 1938 WJ Pattern
50 Groszy 1938 WJ Pattern Bronze
Average price 7200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 50 Groszy 1938 WJ Pattern
Reverse 50 Groszy 1938 WJ Pattern
50 Groszy 1938 WJ Pattern Iron
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 50 Groszy 1938 Pattern
Reverse 50 Groszy 1938 Pattern
50 Groszy 1938 Pattern Iron
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 50 Groszy 1938 Pattern
Reverse 50 Groszy 1938 Pattern
50 Groszy 1938 Pattern Nickel-Plated Iron
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Groszy 1938 Pattern
Reverse 50 Groszy 1938 Pattern
50 Groszy 1938 Pattern Aluminum
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 50 Groszy 1938 Pattern Without wreath
Reverse 50 Groszy 1938 Pattern Without wreath
50 Groszy 1938 Pattern Without wreath Nickel-Plated Iron
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Groszy 1938 Pattern Without wreath
Reverse 50 Groszy 1938 Pattern Without wreath
50 Groszy 1938 Pattern Without wreath Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Groszy 1938 Pattern Without wreath
Reverse 50 Groszy 1938 Pattern Without wreath
50 Groszy 1938 Pattern Without wreath Copper-Nickel
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 20 Groszy 1938 WJ Pattern
Reverse 20 Groszy 1938 WJ Pattern
20 Groszy 1938 WJ Pattern Bronze
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 20 Groszy 1938 Pattern
Reverse 20 Groszy 1938 Pattern
20 Groszy 1938 Pattern Nickel-Plated Iron
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Groszy 1938 WJ Pattern
Reverse 10 Groszy 1938 WJ Pattern
10 Groszy 1938 WJ Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0

Circulation coins

Obverse 50 Groszy 1938
Reverse 50 Groszy 1938
50 Groszy 1938 Iron
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse 50 Groszy 1938
Reverse 50 Groszy 1938
50 Groszy 1938 Nickel-Plated Iron
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 139
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search