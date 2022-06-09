Pattern 10 Zlotych 1938. Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1938 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

