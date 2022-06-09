Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1938. Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1938 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1938 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1938 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 16500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
8850 $
Price in auction currency 30000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

