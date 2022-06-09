Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1938. Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1938
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1938 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 16500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
8850 $
Price in auction currency 30000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search