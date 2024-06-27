Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,0 g
- Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 234,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1938
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (586)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
