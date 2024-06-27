10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition UNC (226) AU (54) XF (220) VF (73) F (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (15) MS63 (38) MS62 (27) MS61 (17) MS60 (1) AU58 (17) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (6) + (1) Service NGC (90) PCGS (36) GCN (7)

Seller All companies

BAC (3)

Bereska (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (23)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (27)

GGN (2)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Janas (1)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (8)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (52)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (125)

Numedux (16)

Numimarket (39)

NUMIS Klitończyk (1)

Numis Poland (17)

Numisbalt (3)

Numision (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Rauch (1)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (71)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tempus (2)

WAG (3)

WCN (84)

WDA - MiM (40)

Wójcicki (37)