Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 234,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (586)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

