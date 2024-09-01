Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Groszy 1938 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1938 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place May 21, 1994.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition UNC
Selling price
900 zł
Price in auction currency 900 PLN

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1938 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 20 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search