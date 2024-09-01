Pattern 20 Groszy 1938 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1938 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place May 21, 1994.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)