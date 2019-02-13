Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (2)