Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1938
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
12079 $
Price in auction currency 46000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4802 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search