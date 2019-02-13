Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 WJ Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 WJ Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
12079 $
Price in auction currency 46000 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4802 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

