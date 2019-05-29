Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 "Without wreath". Copper-Nickel (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 "Without wreath" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 "Without wreath" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,1 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 "Without wreath". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 "Without wreath" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 "Without wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
7526 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1938 "Without wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

