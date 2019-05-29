Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 "Without wreath". Copper-Nickel (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,1 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1938
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 "Without wreath". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
7526 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1938 "Without wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
