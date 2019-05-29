Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 "Without wreath". Copper-Nickel (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 "Without wreath". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1)