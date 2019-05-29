Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 WJ. Iron (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 with mark WJ. Iron. This undefined coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2) F (1) No grade (1)