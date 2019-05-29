Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 WJ. Iron (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Iron
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1938
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 with mark WJ. Iron. This undefined coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1453 $
Price in auction currency 5600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1283 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search