Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 WJ. Iron (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Iron

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 WJ Iron - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 WJ Iron - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 with mark WJ. Iron. This undefined coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1453 $
Price in auction currency 5600 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1283 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 WJ (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 WJ (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

