Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1938. Nickel-Plated Iron (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: Nickel-Plated Iron
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 32,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1938
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1938 . Nickel-Plated Iron. This iron coin from the times of German Occupation. The record price belongs to the lot 2408 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (4)
- Marciniak (25)
- Niemczyk (9)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (8)
- Numis Poland (5)
- Numisbalt (15)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (21)
- Wójcicki (32)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
