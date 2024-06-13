Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1938. Nickel-Plated Iron (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Nickel-Plated Iron

Obverse 50 Groszy 1938 Nickel-Plated Iron - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 50 Groszy 1938 Nickel-Plated Iron - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 32,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1938
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1938 . Nickel-Plated Iron. This iron coin from the times of German Occupation. The record price belongs to the lot 2408 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

