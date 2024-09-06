Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Groszy 1938. Nickel-Plated Iron (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel-Plated Iron

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1938 . Nickel-Plated Iron. This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place June 11, 2005.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

