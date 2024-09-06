Pattern 20 Groszy 1938. Nickel-Plated Iron (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1938 . Nickel-Plated Iron. This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place June 11, 2005.

