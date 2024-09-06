Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Groszy 1938. Nickel-Plated Iron (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel-Plated Iron
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1938
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1938 . Nickel-Plated Iron. This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place June 11, 2005.
