Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1938 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1938 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1938 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 17,300,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1938
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1938 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1150 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • Janas (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (40)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (14)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Numisor (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (24)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (26)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (46)
  • Wójcicki (37)
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1938 WJ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1938 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search