5 Groszy 1938 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 17,300,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1938
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1938 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1150 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
