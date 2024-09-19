Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Groszy 1938 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 4,5 g
- Diameter 21,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1938
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
