Pattern 50 Groszy 1938. Iron (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Iron
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 120
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1938
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 . Iron. This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place May 21, 1994.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
