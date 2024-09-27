Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 "Without wreath". Nickel-Plated Iron (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel-Plated Iron
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 4,9 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 200
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1938
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
