Pattern 50 Groszy 1938. Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

