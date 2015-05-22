Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1938. Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,74 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1938
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
2260 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2585 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
