Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1938. Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,74 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
2260 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2585 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1938 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

