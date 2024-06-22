5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3115 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition UNC (246) AU (67) XF (179) VF (61) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (22) MS63 (41) MS62 (54) MS61 (10) AU58 (17) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (7) + (2) Service NGC (98) PCGS (48) GCN (8) CCG (1) PCG (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Bereska (3)

Cieszyńskie CN (28)

COINSNET (31)

DESA (1)

GGN (2)

Heritage (1)

Janas (1)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (2)

Marciniak (43)

MUNZE (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Niemczyk (97)

Numedux (15)

Numimarket (27)

Numis Poland (10)

Numisbalt (6)

Numision (3)

Numisor (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (71)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (22)

Stephen Album (1)

Tempus (5)

Via (2)

WCN (94)

WDA - MiM (42)

Wójcicki (41)