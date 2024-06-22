Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 289,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (566)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3115 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search