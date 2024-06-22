Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 11,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 289,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1938
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (566)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3115 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1938 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
