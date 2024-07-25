Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1938 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,50 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20,530,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1938
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (246)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1938 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 RD PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
