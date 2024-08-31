Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1938 "Without wreath". Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

