Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze 1938 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20,530,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1938
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (275)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1938 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (14)
- Janas (9)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (44)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (9)
- Numis Poland (8)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Rzeszowski DA (12)
- Stare Monety (6)
- Stary Sklep (27)
- WCN (13)
- WDA - MiM (60)
- Wójcicki (58)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search