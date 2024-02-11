Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 1938 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Grosze 1938 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Grosze 1938 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 20,530,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (275)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1938 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (14)
  • Janas (9)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (44)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (9)
  • Numis Poland (8)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (12)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • Stary Sklep (27)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (60)
  • Wójcicki (58)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1938 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
