Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" (Poland, German Occupation)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 5 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum-magnesium
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1942
  • Mint Lodz
  • Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". This aluminum-magnesium coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.

Poland 5 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2135 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition F
Selling price

