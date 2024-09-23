Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" (Poland, German Occupation)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Aluminum-magnesium
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1942
- Mint Lodz
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". This aluminum-magnesium coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
