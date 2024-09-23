5 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" (Poland, German Occupation)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". This aluminum-magnesium coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.

Сondition VF (1) F (1)