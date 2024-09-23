Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1942

Lodz Ghetto coins

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1942 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1942 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
10 Pfennig 1942 Litzmannstadt Ghetto First issue
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1942 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1942 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
10 Pfennig 1942 Litzmannstadt Ghetto Second issue
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 94
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1942 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1942 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
5 Pfennig 1942 Litzmannstadt Ghetto
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 2
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search