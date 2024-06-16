10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". First issue (Poland, German Occupation)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". First issue. This aluminum-magnesium coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,250. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

