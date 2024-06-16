Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". First issue (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: First issue
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Aluminum-magnesium
- Weight 0,97 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1942
- Mint Lodz
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". First issue. This aluminum-magnesium coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,250. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Karbownik (2)
- Marciniak (19)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (14)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date October 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
