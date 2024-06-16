Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". First issue (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: First issue

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" First issue - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" First issue - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum-magnesium
  • Weight 0,97 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1942
  • Mint Lodz
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". First issue. This aluminum-magnesium coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,250. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • Karbownik (2)
  • Marciniak (19)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Karbownik - October 25, 2022
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Karbownik - October 25, 2022
Seller Karbownik
Date October 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

