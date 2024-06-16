10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Second issue (Poland, German Occupation)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Second issue. This aluminum-magnesium coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

