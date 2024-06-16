Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Second issue (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Second issue

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" Second issue - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" Second issue - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum-magnesium
  • Weight 0,76 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1942
  • Mint Lodz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Second issue. This aluminum-magnesium coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
740 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction CNG - May 1, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

