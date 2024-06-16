Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Second issue (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: Second issue
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Aluminum-magnesium
- Weight 0,76 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1942
- Mint Lodz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Second issue. This aluminum-magnesium coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Lodz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
