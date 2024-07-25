Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1923. Zinc (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Zinc

Obverse 20 Groszy 1923 Zinc - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 20 Groszy 1923 Zinc - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,97 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 40,025,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1923 . Zinc. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72576 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 22, 2020.

Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU55 CCG
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

