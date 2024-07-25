20 Groszy 1923. Zinc (Poland, German Occupation)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1923 . Zinc. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72576 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 22, 2020.

