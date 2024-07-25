Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1923. Zinc (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: Zinc
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1923 . Zinc. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72576 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 22, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
