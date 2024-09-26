Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1939

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1939 Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1939 Jozef Pilsudski
10 Zlotych 1939 Jozef Pilsudski
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 1459

Bronze coins

Obverse 5 Groszy 1939 WJ
Reverse 5 Groszy 1939 WJ
5 Groszy 1939 WJ
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 142
Obverse 2 Grosze 1939 WJ
Reverse 2 Grosze 1939 WJ
2 Grosze 1939 WJ
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 137
Obverse 1 Grosz 1939 WJ
Reverse 1 Grosz 1939 WJ
1 Grosz 1939 WJ
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 192

Circulation coins

Obverse 5 Groszy 1939
Reverse 5 Groszy 1939
5 Groszy 1939 Zinc. Hole
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse 5 Groszy 1939
Reverse 5 Groszy 1939
5 Groszy 1939 Zinc. Without Hole
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1 Grosz 1939
Reverse 1 Grosz 1939
1 Grosz 1939
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 145

Pattern coins

Obverse 5 Groszy 1939 WJ Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 1939 WJ Pattern
5 Groszy 1939 WJ Pattern Zinc. Embossed inscription PRÓBA
Average price 4600 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 5 Groszy 1939 Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 1939 Pattern
5 Groszy 1939 Pattern Zinc
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze 1939 WJ Pattern
Reverse 2 Grosze 1939 WJ Pattern
2 Grosze 1939 WJ Pattern Zinc
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Grosz 1939 WJ Pattern
Reverse 1 Grosz 1939 WJ Pattern
1 Grosz 1939 WJ Pattern Zinc
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 7
