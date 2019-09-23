Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1939. Zinc. Without Hole (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: Zinc. Without Hole
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,72 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1939
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1939 . Zinc. Without Hole. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
909 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
3279 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
