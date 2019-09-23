Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1939. Zinc. Without Hole (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Zinc. Without Hole

Obverse 5 Groszy 1939 Zinc Without Hole - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 5 Groszy 1939 Zinc Without Hole - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,72 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1939 . Zinc. Without Hole. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
909 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
3279 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

