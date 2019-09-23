5 Groszy 1939. Zinc. Without Hole (Poland, German Occupation)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1939 . Zinc. Without Hole. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (1) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (3)