Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1939. Zinc. Hole (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: Zinc. Hole
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,72 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 15,324,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1939
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1939 . Zinc. Hole. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6128 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 28, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
