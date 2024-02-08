Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1939. Zinc. Hole (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Zinc. Hole

Obverse 5 Groszy 1939 Zinc Hole - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 5 Groszy 1939 Zinc Hole - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,72 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 15,324,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1939 . Zinc. Hole. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6128 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Marciniak (17)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (23)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (14)
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of German Occupation Coins of Poland in 1939 All Polish coins Polish zinc coins Polish coins 5 Groszy
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
