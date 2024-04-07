Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1939 (Poland, German Occupation)
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,17 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 33,909,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1939
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1939 . This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
