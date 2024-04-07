1 Grosz 1939 (Poland, German Occupation)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1939 . This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

