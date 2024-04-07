Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1939 (Poland, German Occupation)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1939 - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 1 Grosz 1939 - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,17 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 33,909,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1939 . This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition MS62 CCG
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

