2 Grosze 1939 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1939 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6144 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (133) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (3) MS66 (27) MS65 (51) MS64 (22) MS63 (9) DETAILS (1) RD (74) RB (33) BN (5) PL (1) + (1) Service NGC (98) GCN (1) PCGS (15)

