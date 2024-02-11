Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze 1939 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 12,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1939
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1939 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6144 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
