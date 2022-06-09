Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze 1939 WJ. Zinc (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: Zinc
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 200
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1939
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1939 with mark WJ. Zinc. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2920 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
1130 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search