Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Grosze 1939 WJ. Zinc (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Zinc

Obverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1939 WJ Zinc - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1939 WJ Zinc - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1939 with mark WJ. Zinc. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 2 Grosze 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2920 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
1130 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 2 Grosze 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 2 Grosze 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

