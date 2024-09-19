Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1939. Zinc (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Zinc

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1939 Zinc - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1939 Zinc - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
