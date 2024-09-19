Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1939. Zinc (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: Zinc
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1939
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search