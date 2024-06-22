Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,0 g
- Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1939
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1459)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123 ... 70
