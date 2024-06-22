10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (954) AU (114) XF (297) VF (77) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (8) MS65 (49) MS64 (149) MS63 (170) MS62 (120) MS61 (35) MS60 (3) AU58 (21) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (14) GENUINE (0) + (20) Service NGC (466) GCN (14) CCG (1) PCGS (94) ECC (1) PCG (1)

