Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1459)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1939 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

