Pattern 1 Grosz 1939 WJ. Zinc (Poland, German Occupation)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1939 with mark WJ. Zinc. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

