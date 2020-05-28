Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1939 WJ. Zinc (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Zinc

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1939 WJ Zinc - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1939 WJ Zinc - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1939 with mark WJ. Zinc. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
498 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1943 $
Price in auction currency 7400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 1 Grosz 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of German Occupation Coins of Poland in 1939 All Polish coins Polish zinc coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search