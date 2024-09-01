Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 1 Grosz of German Occupation - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

1 Grosz 1939 Pattern

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1939 WJ Zinc 200 0 7
