1 Grosz 1939 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1939 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

