5 Groszy 1939 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 10,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1939
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1939 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1670 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
