Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1939 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1939 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1939 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1939
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1939 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1670 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

