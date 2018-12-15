Pattern 5 Groszy 1939 WJ. Zinc. Embossed inscription PRÓBA (Poland, German Occupation)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1939 with mark WJ. Zinc. Embossed inscription PRÓBA. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1433 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

Сondition XF (3)