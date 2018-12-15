Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1939 WJ. Zinc. Embossed inscription PRÓBA (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: Zinc. Embossed inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 200
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1939
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1939 with mark WJ. Zinc. Embossed inscription PRÓBA. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1433 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.
Сondition
- Niemczyk (3)
