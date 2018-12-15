Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1939 WJ. Zinc. Embossed inscription PRÓBA (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Zinc. Embossed inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1939 WJ Zinc Embossed inscription PRÓBA - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1939 WJ Zinc Embossed inscription PRÓBA - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1939 with mark WJ. Zinc. Embossed inscription PRÓBA. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1433 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
5145 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1939 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
4032 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

