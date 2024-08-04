Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Circulation coins 10 Groszy of German Occupation - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

10 Groszy 1923

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1923 Zinc 42,175,000 0 52
