10 Groszy 1923. Zinc (Poland, German Occupation)
Variety: Zinc
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 42,175,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period German Occupation
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
