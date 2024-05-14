10 Groszy 1923. Zinc (Poland, German Occupation)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1923 . Zinc. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,250. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (41) AU (3) XF (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (8) MS64 (8) MS63 (12) MS62 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (32) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (5)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stare Monety (4)

Stary Sklep (2)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (19)

Wójcicki (8)