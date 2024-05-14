Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1923. Zinc (Poland, German Occupation)

Variety: Zinc

Obverse 10 Groszy 1923 Zinc - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation Reverse 10 Groszy 1923 Zinc - Coin Value - Poland, German Occupation

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 42,175,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period German Occupation
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1923 . Zinc. This zinc coin from the times of German Occupation struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,250. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (19)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1923 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of German Occupation Coins of Poland in 1923 All Polish coins Polish zinc coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
