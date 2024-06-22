Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 5,0 g
- Pure silver (0,1206 oz) 3,75 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 16,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 120,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1924
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (442)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3327 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (1)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (15)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (13)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (8)
- Marciniak (41)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (61)
- Numedux (10)
- Numimarket (22)
- Numis Poland (10)
- Numisbalt (11)
- Numisor (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (48)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (9)
- Stary Sklep (16)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (85)
- WDA - MiM (21)
- Wójcicki (43)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 22
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search