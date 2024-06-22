1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3327 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition UNC (180) AU (44) XF (91) VF (110) F (11) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (11) MS63 (22) MS62 (46) MS61 (13) MS60 (1) AU58 (11) AU55 (6) AU50 (1) DETAILS (7) + (1) Service NGC (77) GCN (2) PCGS (37) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

BAC (1)

Bid & Grow Auctions (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (15)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (13)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (6)

Janas (1)

Katz (8)

Marciniak (41)

Monety i Medale (1)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (61)

Numedux (10)

Numimarket (22)

Numis Poland (10)

Numisbalt (11)

Numisor (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (48)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (9)

Stary Sklep (16)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (2)

WCN (85)

WDA - MiM (21)

Wójcicki (43)