Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,1206 oz) 3,75 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 16,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 120,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (442)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3327 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

