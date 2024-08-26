Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1924

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 1924
Reverse 2 Zlote 1924
2 Zlote 1924 Horn and torch
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 428
Obverse 2 Zlote 1924 H
Reverse 2 Zlote 1924 H
2 Zlote 1924 H
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 236
Obverse 2 Zlote 1924
Reverse 2 Zlote 1924
2 Zlote 1924 No Mint Mark. Coin orientation (↑↓)
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 309
Obverse 1 Zloty 1924 A woman with ears of corn
Reverse 1 Zloty 1924 A woman with ears of corn
1 Zloty 1924 A woman with ears of corn
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 442

Pattern coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Kneeling knight
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Kneeling knight
50 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Kneeling knight Bronze
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Kneeling knight
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Kneeling knight
50 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Kneeling knight Copper
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Kneeling knight
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Kneeling knight
50 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Kneeling knight Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Monogram
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Monogram
20 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Monogram Bronze
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Monogram
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Monogram
20 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Monogram Silver
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Monogram
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Monogram
20 Zlotych 1924 Pattern Monogram Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 1924 Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1924 Pattern
2 Zlote 1924 Pattern No Mint Mark
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Zlote 1924 Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1924 Pattern
2 Zlote 1924 Pattern No Mint Mark. Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 1924 Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1924 Pattern
2 Zlote 1924 Pattern No Mint Mark. USM
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Zlote 1924 Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1924 Pattern
2 Zlote 1924 Pattern Horn and torch. ESSAI
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Zlote 1924 H Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1924 H Pattern
2 Zlote 1924 H Pattern
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 2 Zlote 1924 H Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1924 H Pattern
2 Zlote 1924 H Pattern Fineness Mark
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 2 Zlote 1924 ⤔ Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1924 ⤔ Pattern
2 Zlote 1924 ⤔ Pattern Mint mark before the date
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Zlote 1924 Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1924 Pattern
2 Zlote 1924 Pattern Brass
Average price 4400 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 2 Zlote 1924 Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1924 Pattern
2 Zlote 1924 Pattern
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Zloty 1924 Pattern A woman with ears of corn
Reverse 1 Zloty 1924 Pattern A woman with ears of corn
1 Zloty 1924 Pattern A woman with ears of corn ESSAI
Average price 6100 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1 Zloty 1924 H Pattern A woman with ears of corn
Reverse 1 Zloty 1924 H Pattern A woman with ears of corn
1 Zloty 1924 H Pattern A woman with ears of corn
Average price 6900 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Zloty 1924 Pattern A woman with ears of corn
Reverse 1 Zloty 1924 Pattern A woman with ears of corn
1 Zloty 1924 Pattern A woman with ears of corn Dot after year
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Groszy 1924 WJ Pattern
Reverse 20 Groszy 1924 WJ Pattern
20 Groszy 1924 WJ Pattern Nickel
Average price 7700 $
Sales
0 2
