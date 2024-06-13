Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 120
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1924
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4492 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2987 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
