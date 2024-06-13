Pattern 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

