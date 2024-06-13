Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 120

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4492 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2987 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1924 "Monogram" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

