Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 10,2 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1924
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
2984 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
