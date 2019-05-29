Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (4)