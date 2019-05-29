Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 10,2 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
2984 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Poland 50 Zlotych 1924 "Kneeling knight" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
